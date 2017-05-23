Amber Alert for missing Cattaraugus County child

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old McKenzie Wilson from Lyndon, NY (Photo: Kineke, Zachary, WGRZ)

LYNDON, NY - A New York State Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old taken by two teens early Tuesday morning in Cattaraugus County.

The child, identified as McKenzie R. Wilson, was reportedly abducted near Shady Lane in Lyndon, New York around 5:00 a.m.

(Photo: WGRZ)

Police say she was taken by two teenagers who are believed to be armed with handguns. The teens are identified as 18-year-old Joshua R. Monette and 16-year-old John Harvey.

(Photo: WGRZ)

Police say the Wilson is a white female, with strait, blonde hair, and blue eyes. She is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Monette is a white male with short, black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 6'2" tall and weighs 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, boots, black shirt, and carrying a black duffle bag.

Harvey is described as a white male with brown hair.

Police are looking for a red Chevy Silverado with the NY license plate CXA5836. The vehicle was stolen from the same area. Police say it has a black bow tie on the front grille.

The suspects are believed to be heading toward the Allegany Mountains.

Police say the 12-year-old was taken under circumstances that lead them to believe the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

Anyone with information is asked call the New York State Police at 1-866-NYS-AMBER or by dialing 911.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV