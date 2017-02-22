Alleged kidnapping victim extradited to PA

Olean apartment where alleged kidnapping victim was held.

OLEAN, N.Y. - The woman allegedly held captive by an Olean man was extradited to McKean County, Pennsylvania in connection with an unrelated case, according to the Cattaraugus County District Attorney's office.

2 On Your Side is not naming the woman because there is the possibility she was the victim of a sexual assault.

Francis O'Donnell, 61, is accused of keeping the 35-year-old woman in his apartment on North Union Street. The woman was last seen January 12 and was rediscovered on February 13th at Olean General Hospital.

O'Donnell was scheduled to appear in Olean city court twice, but both appearances were postponed.

Police say the whole thing may have started at the public library in early January, where the woman was allegedly outside. O'Donnell asked if she wanted a ride, and somehow they ended up at his apartment.

O'Donnell said she asked to stay with him for a few days, but the alleged victim says that's not true. The woman claimed she was assaulted, but O'Donnell denied that according to police.

Police say O'Donnell has no prior criminal record. O'Donnell is expected to appear in Olean Court Friday at 10am.

2 On Your Side has calls in to both the Olean Police Department and assistant district attorney handling the case to try and get more information. We will update this story on air and online with more details as they become available.

