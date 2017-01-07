Alleged DWI Driver Leads Police On Chase

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

TOWN OF CAMBRIA, N.Y. - A Newfane woman faces a number of charges, including violating Leanda's Law, after Niagara County deputies say she drove drunk with her kids in the car and then led police on a chase.

It happened Friday just before 7:30 p.m. on Saunders Settlement Road near Junction Road in the Town of Cambria.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw Amy Kling's car parked partially in the road with the engine running and stopped to see what was going on.

During the traffic stop, deputies say Kling drove off down Saunders Settlement Road in Cambria, and they chased after her. She was stopped seven miles down the road after she ran over spike strips and got three flat tires.

The 43 year old was taken to Niagara County jail in lieu of bail.

She's charged with felony driving while intoxicated for violating Leandra's Law, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment. She was also given several traffic tickets.