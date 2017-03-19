Albion Mom Gets DWI with Child in Car

Courtney L. Robertson (Photo provided by Albion Police)

ALBION, N.Y. - A 39-year-old woman faces a number of charges after police say she was caught driving drunk with her six year old in the car.

Police say Courtney Robertson crashed her car into a utility pole on Hamilton Street Friday night. Officers say she was actually drinking at the time of the crash.

The child was not hurt but was taken to Medina Memorial Hospital to be checked out as a precaution.

Robertson is charged with felony driving while intoxicated for violating Leandra's Law and misdemeanor DWI.

She was also ticketed for drinking in the car, not wearing a seatbelt, and for moving from a lane unsafely.

