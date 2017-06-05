Akron, Ohio toddler dies following overdose

AKRON - The Summit County Medical Examiner has confirmed that the 1-year-old who police believe overdosed last Thursday has died.

Police responded to the 90 block of Gale Street Thursday evening and administered narcan to the 1-year-old boy after a 9-year-old called 911.

The children's mother had disappeared from the home and was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. As of Friday, she has not been charged for the toddler's death.

The mother's two other children were taken into custody by Summit County Children's Services before they were released to a relative.

The boy died at 8:19 p.m. Sunday.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says an autopsy will be performed and toxicology reports are pending.

© 2017 WKYC-TV