After Teachers' Contract, BPS Must Make Cuts

BPS (Photo: BPS)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - When the Buffalo Public Schools reached an agreement last fall with the Buffalo Teachers Federation for a new contract, it marked the end of a decade-long struggle. The contract settlement was not universally celebrated, but it increased pay for teachers and seemed to reach a happy medium for most parties involved.

The contract, however, came with a cost.

According to a revised four-year financial plan, the district may now be responsible for $150 million in new expenses for employee compensation through 2020. Largely because of those additional costs, the current plan projects a $161.9 million baseline budget deficit over the next four school years.

Geoffrey Pritchard, the school district's Chief Financial Officer, said the district already set aside reserves specifically to help cover the cost of the new contract. Additional reserves may also be available. In fact, in that same four-year financial plan, Pritchard estimates that the district will be able to eliminate nearly half the projected deficit using its reserves, dropping that projection from $161.9 million to $77.2 million.

"Any of these cost increases, we can defray some of them through the use of fund balance," Pritchard said. "Beyond that, it really tells us, hey, we've got to sharpen our pencils and get to work."

The district will now explore several potential cost-cutting measures. Pritchard said the district will need to improve its efficiency and could even renegotiate some of the multi-million dollar contracts with large vendors in an effort to save money.

Larry Quinn, a school board member who voted against the teachers' contract, raised questions about the four-year projections during a board meeting last week. In an interview with 2 On Your Side's Steve Brown, he said he's concerned that the contract added too many insurmountable costs. He also questioned the state's commitment to providing aid consistently.

"That's my principal concern with this. If you don't think about what you're doing, you're going to hit a wall," Quinn said. "I've never been in a public position. I've never been elected to one (until now), but in a business, you would wave this and say, 'what are you doing'?' I think it's my obligation to raise the flag and say, 'hey, what are you doing?'"

But this type of projected deficit is not all that uncommon for the district, according to Pritchard. In past years, for example, the district has seen projections much larger than this deficit.

Pritchard also stressed that the current projections are just that-- projections. The district will release a new four-year plan in a few months. By the time the school board votes on the 2017-18 budget in the spring, the numbers could look very different, particularly because Gov. Cuomo has promised more state aid beyond the aid already included in the budget projections.

Quinn, however, remains unconvinced.

"We negotiated a very bad contract with the teachers," he said. "I think that's where it starts."

Pritchard admits the situation presents a challenge, but he considers it a manageable challenge.

"We do have the ability to get there," Pritchard said, "and certainly we we have a superintendent who has been through this before, who has been through significant swings in past districts. He knows how to manage that."

(© 2017 WGRZ)