After Guardrail Crash, Questions of Safety in NY

Hannah Eimers

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Five months ago, on a Tuesday morning in November, 17-year-old Hannah Eimers was driving her father’s Volvo on Interstate 75 in East Tennessee. Heading northeast toward Knoxville, Eimers’ car veered off the road around 5:45 a.m., crashing into the end of a guardrail.

Intended as a safety device, that guardrail end terminal instead killed Eimers on impact, according to her father, Stephen.

Hannah’s sudden passing left a mark not only in Tennessee, but also 700 miles away in Western New York, where several of her family members still live. Hannah was born in Fredonia, but she spent most of her life in Tennessee after her family moved to the Knoxville area in 2001.

Multiple Tennessee news outlets covered the original accident and the aftermath of the tragedy, but the story gained heightened national attention this week when it was discovered the Tennessee Department of Transportation accidentally billed the Eimers family for the cost of the guardrail end terminal that killed their daughter.

Receiving that erroneous bill in the mail was traumatizing, Stephen Eimers said, but he’d like to use the national spotlight to address a different problem related to his daughter’s death:

Most importantly, the Eimers family believes that guardrail end device on Interstate 75 should never have been on the road in the first place.

And it’s possible, too, the device could be on the roads in Hannah’s native state of New York, where the State Department of Transportation lists the same model as an approved piece of equipment for contractors.

“This is an extraordinarily dangerous device, and it needs to come off our roadways,” Eimers said, speaking on the phone from Tennessee. “It needs to come off our roadways now.”

This specific device on Interstate 75 in Tennessee was known as the “X-LITE” terminal, developed by a Nebraska-based company named Lindsay Corporation. One week before Hannah’s death, the Tennessee Department of Transportation had removed Lindsay’s X-LITE model from its list of approved materials for contractors, citing “concerns about potential long term performance issues associated with the telescoping w-beam, slider assembly friction reduction type system,” according to a statement sent to 2 On Your Side by TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi.

After analyzing crash data, TDOT decided to take further action on the X-LITE terminal. Soon, they will begin removing the devices on roads with a speed limit higher than 45 miles per hour.

In September, the state of Virginia also issued an internal notice, announcing it had removed the X-LITE device from their approved list of equipment as well.

But here in New York, Lindsay’s X-Lite model remains on the New York State Department of Transportation’s Approved List, per the agency’s website, meaning any contractor would be free to install the X-LITE.

A department spokesperson could not confirm how many of these devices have been installed in New York. The department did, however, issue a one-sentence statement in response to questions about the use of Lindsay Corporation's X-LITE equipment.

“Only guiderails that have been approved for use by the Federal Highway Administration are listed on the DOT website. DOT would coordinate with FHWA on any proposed changes,” according to the statement.

Lindsay Corporation did not respond to requests for comment.

Eimers, however, called for an immediate review from the state of New York.

“It’s time for every state in the country to act,” Eimers said. “And I think that New York, being the birthplace of my daughter Hannah, it would mean a lot if they would look at their devices and act.”

2 On Your Side contacted every elected member of the Transportation Committee for both the New York State Senate and Assembly. A spokesperson for Assemblyman Sean Ryan (D-Buffalo) said he expects to contact DOT about the issue after learning of the complaints from Tennessee.

A spokesperson for Senator Michael Ranzenhofer (R-Amherst) said their office had not been contacted about the X-LITE device prior to 2 On Your Side’s inquiry, but after reviewing the situation, the Senator found “this specific type of guardrail raises some very serious safety concerns.”

“Senator Ranzenhofer plans in the near future to suggest that the New York State Department of Transportation consider replacing these guardrails, or at least study the issue further, to address safety concerns,” Ranzenhofer’s spokesperson said in an email. “In the meantime, the Transportation Department should remove these types of guardrails from the approved material list until a final determination is made.”

The X-LITE product is one of several devices approved by the State Department of Transportation for use in New York. The approved list also still includes equipment from Trinity Highway Products, which was the subject of scrutiny in 2014 by New York Senator Chuck Schumer. A federal review process deemed the company’s products safe enough to use.

But Stephen Eimers, still grieving the loss of his daughter, said a wide-scale review is necessary for all guardrail end terminal products, extending far beyond Lindsay Corporation and the X-LITE.

“We need to look at every single one of these units. This is a public health crisis,” Eimers said. “It should be treated as such.”

© 2017 WGRZ-TV