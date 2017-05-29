A Somber Day of Reflection on Memorial Day

Memorial Day flowers

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A bright, sunny day will always draw a crowd to the Naval Park on Buffalo's emerging waterfront.

On Memorial Day, though, it's a different type of crowd and a different type of tone.

On this beautiful Monday afternoon, bicyclists interrupted their normal routes to stop in front of the Vietnam War tribute for a moment of reflection. Other visitors milled through the monuments for as long as an hour, snapping photos of roses planted next to the names of the fallen.





From Pearl Harbor to Korea to Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan, the hundreds upon hundreds of names etched in stone near Lake Erie all mean something to someone.

David Pfister's nephew, Jacob, was killed in Iraq in 2005.

David Pfister visited the Iraq War memorial to pay tribute to his nephew, Jacob, who was killed by a car bomb in Southern Baghdad in 2005.

"It's tough. It's tough," Pfister said, pointing to his nephew's name on the Iraq monument. "We love you. We miss you, along with everybody else here."

Vietnam veteran Dan Emke came to the Naval Park during the lunch hour on Monday.

He's quite aware of what these names on the monuments represent.

Dan Emke served in Vietnam.

"Today is a humbling day, to come and visit guys and gals that I may have served in Vietnam with. And I'm here, but they're not," Emke said. "It's a memorial and we don't want to forget the hundreds of names up here and the thousands of people and families that are affected by this."

Mark Lim-Aranduque, a Marine who served three tours in Iraq from 2002 through 2006, brought both his wife and young daughter to the Naval Park on this Memorial Day. Mark understands the grueling sacrifice from personal experience, but his family understands, too.

Mark Lim-Aranduque, who served three tours in Iraq from 2002 through 2006, visited the Naval Park with his wife, Marguerite and daughter, Ellie.

"This is the least we could do, to come down here and pay our respects," Mark's wife, Marguerite, said. "I have such gratitude-- knowing what he went through, it gave me a further knowledge about just how difficult it is and just how much of a sacrifice it is being a service member."

Emke, who wore a "Vietnam Veteran, U.S. Marines" patch on his jacket, certainly can relate to that.

"We're here," he said, staring at the wall of names on the Vietnam memorial, "to remember those who didn't make it back."

