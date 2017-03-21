A brother's love: $1 drawings bring joy
A young artist's version of a lemonade stand is a common stopping place for the community of Lincolnton, North Carolina. The stand is typically covered with intricate, impressive and symbolic sketches, for another piece of 10-year-old's drawings beauty li
WCNC 4:37 AM. EDT March 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Buffalo Train Station Meeting
-
A Special Volunteer Celebrates A Special Day
-
Sex Offender At Nursing Home
-
Half Price Nike & New Balance: The Deal Guy
-
Job Fairs
-
Annual Downtown St. Patrick's Day Parade
-
Niagara Falls woman arrested on DWI charges
-
The Impact Of President's Budget Blueprint
-
Man Arrested For Multiple Hit And Runs
-
Mercy Flight Called To Scene Of Cambria Crash
More Stories
-
Man charged with sexual abuse in nursing homeMar 21, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
-
Train Station Costs Eye-PoppingMar 21, 2017, 8:38 p.m.
-
In Animal Abuser Registry, Co. Finds LoopholeMar 21, 2017, 11:24 p.m.