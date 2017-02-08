5 injured in high-wire act

(Photo: Isabel Mascarenas, WTSP)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Five performers are injured after they fell from a high-wire act rehearsal at Circus Sarasota outside of University Town Center in Florida on Wednesday.

In total, eight performers were on the wire practicing the final act, the Pyramid.

The performers are part of the Circus Sarasota starring world-famous high-wire walker Nik Wallenda. The circus was scheduled to open this weekend.

Winston Simone, Nik Wallenda's agent emailed this statement to 2 On Your Side: "There was an accident while they were practicing. They are being attended to by incredible doctors, and Nik is confident that all involved will be fine."

It's unknown at this time if any of the Wallendas were hurt in the incident.

Nik Wallenda walked across a high-wire over Niagara Falls in 2012.

