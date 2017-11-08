3 teens charged in overdose death

Andrew Elliott (L) Robert J. Murray Jr., (R) (Photos provided by NYSP)

AMITY, NY-- Three teens from Allegany County are facing charges in connection with an overdose death.

Robert J. Murray Jr.,19 of Wellsville, Andrew Elliot, 19 of Andover and a 17-year-old male from Wellsville are each charged with one count of criminal negligent homicide. 2 On Your Side is not naming the 17-year-old, as he could be charged as a minor at a later date.

Troopers say the victim, Gregory M. Dunne, 18, of Andover was with Murray, Jr., Elliott and the third teen when they allegedly purchased heroin in the Rochester-area. They (troopers) say Dunne was taken to the hospital after he snorted heroin and became unconscious. According to police, the three teens thought Dunne was sleeping, but then noticed he was not breathing.

Troopers say Elliott dropped off the other teens before taking Dunne to Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.

All three suspects were arraigned in Town of Amity Court and remanded to the Allegany County Jail on $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

