20k attend Women's March in downtown Houston

Thousands of people marched in the Women's March in downtown Houston on Saturday. (Photo: Christine DiStadio, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON - Around 20,000 people attended the Women's March in downtown Houston on Saturday, one day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

It was one of many marches supporting women taking place across the country and the world today.

Houston Police say the march was a peaceful one with no arrests made.

20,000+ peaceful folks at Houston City Hall. Proud of @houstonpolice men & women working to protect the First Amendment & our community. pic.twitter.com/3sK5Qq3BlM — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 21, 2017

HPD even brought in their helicopter to make sure the event went as smoothly as possible.

Mayor Sylvester Turner rallied the crowd downtown. Attendees insisted the march was not against the new President.

"I don't think we should be anti-anything. We should support things that are about equality. For me, it doesn't matter who is in office, it's just making sure my voice is heard and that what I care about is represented." said one person marching.

The Women's March began on the Sabine Street Bridge and went down Memorial Drive, ending at City Hall with a rally.

#WomensMarch here in Houston has made its way to city hall. Thousands gathered here #khou11 pic.twitter.com/wRCS5f4ebv — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) January 21, 2017

this chopper picture gives you a better idea of just how many people were at the #WomensMarch in Houston this afternoon. abt 20,000 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ZuVDlxcb6V — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) January 21, 2017

23,000 marched in #Houston. Mayor said it was largest gathering of its kind EVER in #hounews #WomensMarch — Houston Womens March (@WomensMarchHTX) January 21, 2017

