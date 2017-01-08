2017 Golden Globes: Everything you need to know

(USA TODAY) -- The Golden Globes, aka award season's booziest night of stars and acceptance speeches, is taking place Sunday. Here's everything you need to know about the 74th annual show that honors the best in TV and film.

It airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC

The show, which takes place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., will air live from coast to coast. E! will have a Red Carpet Live arrival special starting at 7 p.m. ET, and Ryan Seacrest will begin NBC's pre-show coverage at 6 p.m ET.





You can stream the show only if...

... you have a cable subscription. You need to select your TV provider to watch NBC from a streaming device. The red carpet will stream on Twitter starting at 6 p.m. ET.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association picks the winners

The HFPA is a small group of about 90 international journalists that are based in Southern California. Since the group is small (and has been accused of unfairly voting for glamorous stars), so winners tend to be unpredictable.

It's like the pre-game for the Oscars

The Academy Awards is the most prestigious of the awards shows. The three-hour Golden Globes, on the other hand, is a place where stars can try out fashion, sample parts of speeches and, frankly, get drunk. Talent in both TV and film are honored at the ceremony.