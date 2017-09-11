2 On Your Side Talks With Florida Evacuees

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.-- Florida Governor Rick Scott made it clear it’s still too dangerous for residents to go outside or return from evacuation because of damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Channel 2 found a Cheektowaga native, who fled her Pasco County home with her 8 year-old daughter. She shared her evacuation story with 2 On Your Side's Emily Lampa.

"I told her, 'Grab what's important, because I don't know what's going to be left,'" Ellen Regan recalls a conversation last week with her daughter Brianna.

The two are admittedly grateful to be in Cheektowaga. Ellen describes the past week being one of uncertainty because of Irma.

"The unknown was what was so stressful," explains Ellen. "Being here, not being able to do anything, was stressful. But also, it was out of my control if I would have stayed there."

As soon as they heard the storm barreling towards Florida, she says it was a race to grab food and supplies and head north for Ellen's hometown. They left their home in Wesley Chapel, a suburb of Tampa, on Wednesday.

Ellen and Brianna brought her wedding album and precious family photos to Cheektowaga with them, not knowing what the storm would do.

But they didn't just leave their home. Erick, Ellen's husband and Brianna's father, stayed behind to help. He's a Pasco County Sheriff's Deputy.

"it was very hard," admits Ellen. "I didn't want to leave him. My husband working last night saw trees down, power lines down, flooding, but it could have been so much worse."

Monday morning, Ellen tells 2 On Your Side there appeared to be no damage to their home and minimal damage to the neighborhood.

Their neighborhood did not flood, but they did lose power. Ellen says the power company estimates they will be without electricity for about 2 days. She and her daughter plan to stay in Western New York until the power is definitely back on.

