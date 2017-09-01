2 officers shot near downtown St. Louis

Police on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in north St. Louis Friday, September 1. (Photo: Jacob Long / KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot near downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.

Sources say both officers, a man and a woman, were shot in the legs and hands with a high-powered rifle. They were also hit in the face with shrapnel. Both officers were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to Barnes.

Police say one officer is a 35-year-old man with nearly nine years of experience and the other is a 32-year-old woman with nearly 10 years of service.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.

Moments after the two officers were shot, a woman was also shot nearby, in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. Officers say she's listed in critical condition. It's unclear if the two shooting scenes are connected.

Nearby schools have been placed on soft lockdown, and dismissal will occur at normal time but with extra security.

Schools impacted:

Vashon High School

Dunbar Elementary

Innovative Concept Academy

Gateway Elementary

Gateway Middle School

Carr Lane Middle School

Jefferson Elementary School

