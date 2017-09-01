2 officers shot near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Two St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers in a gang unit have been shot near downtown St. Louis, according to police sources.
It happened shortly before 2 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 14th and Cass.
PHOTOS | Officer-involved shooting north of downtown
Sources say both officers, a man and a woman, were shot in the legs and hands with a high-powered rifle. They were also hit in the face with shrapnel. Both officers were reported in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries and have been taken to Barnes.
Police say one officer is a 35-year-old man with nearly nine years of experience and the other is a 32-year-old woman with nearly 10 years of service.
Corner of 9th and New Haven in north #STL— Grant Bissell (@gbissellKSDK) September 1, 2017
Lots of police. Hearing a police shooting suspect may be nearby. Working on details. @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/7Om0PK7OCy
MORE: suspect still at large. Heavily armed @SLMPD officers just loaded up into armored SWAT vehicle at 14th/Cass @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/N8nwO195N6— Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 1, 2017
Two officers were shot at 14th and Cass. They are both stable at the hospital. Suspect is at large. More info to come.— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) September 1, 2017
I've just arrived on scene. Waiting to get update from @SLMPD. Heavy presence near Preservation Square apartments @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/qL9bfhBMLC— Jacob Long (@JacobLong_KSDK) September 1, 2017
Missouri State Highway Patrol says one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.
Moments after the two officers were shot, a woman was also shot nearby, in the 1400 block of Ninth Street. Officers say she's listed in critical condition. It's unclear if the two shooting scenes are connected.
VIDEO | St. Louis Metropolitan Interim Chief O'Toole speaks about officer-involved shooting
Nearby schools have been placed on soft lockdown, and dismissal will occur at normal time but with extra security.
Schools impacted:
- Vashon High School
- Dunbar Elementary
- Innovative Concept Academy
- Gateway Elementary
- Gateway Middle School
- Carr Lane Middle School
- Jefferson Elementary School
