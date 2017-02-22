2 Investigates: Possible 911 problem fix

2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten put to the test a possible "fix" that enables 911 dispatchers to better locate someone who calls from a cell phone.

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- When you call 911 from a cell phone, there's a good chance the dispatcher may not automatically know your location.

Unlike with landline phones, the cell carriers do not pass along accurate location information to the 911 centers.

"Of course it's frustrating," said Lisa Sears, who runs Erie County 911.

She and her emergency dispatchers are reliant on the location data provided by the carriers. Often, operators are only told the location of the tower that connected the call. That's known as "Phase 1" data. "Phase 2" refers to the location of the actual phone, although it can be wildly inaccurate.

With Sears' permission, 2 On Your Side called 911 twice from our newsroom. In one instance, an accurate location showed up for the dispatcher; in the other, it did not.

We also did a test inside the 911 center, with dramatic results. Standing beside the dispatcher, 2 On Your Side's Michael Wooten called 911. For the first minute or so, only "Phase 1" data was provided, and it was about a third of a mile away.

Finally, "Phase 2" information showed up for the dispatcher; however, it was also about a third of a mile away and in the complete opposite direction.

"It never quite found me," Wooten said to Sears in a post-test interview.

"No, it didn't," she responded.

Sears worries about 911 emergencies in which the caller doesn't know his or her location or simply cannot say it. In those cases, she said her operators would keep trying to get better location data from the carriers and may even place a phone call. But that takes precious time.

In Georgia, Shanell Anderson ran out of time. She called 911 from her sinking SUV, but the dispatcher couldn't find her location on the map and couldn't get help there in time.

Anderson's tragedy, and others, prompted a team of inventors to come up with a solution. Fred White and Jon Harmer are part of the group that came up with LaaSer.

"Okay, we can fix this," White says.

LaaSer is a patented solution that uses what's already in your smart phone -- GPS, WiFi, compass and more -- to send an accurate location directly to 911.

They sent us a LaaSer-enabled phone to test here in Buffalo.

We tested the device in our newsroom, and it knew our exact location immediately.

We also did another test standing right beside the dispatcher. With a regular phone, it never found us, but with the LaaSer technology activated, the dispatcher immediately knew our address.

"Which is great," Sears said. "Which is fantastic."

She said having accurate location information is the difference, "between life and death."

The inventors of LaaSer are working with one of the nation's largest cell phone handset manufacturers and hope to have their technology pre-installed in all of that company's new phones. A deal could be finalized in the next few months.

In the meantime, James Jancewicz, commissioner of Erie County Central Police Services, had this reminder for anyone who may call 911:

"My message to people would be to be patient and to listen to the 911 call takers," he said. "Be responsive to their questions."

That's especially true when they ask, "Where is your emergency", because until LaaSer's technology is widely used, there's a good chance the operator doesn't automatically know the answer to that question.

