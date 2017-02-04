WGRZ
2 Charged in Niagara Falls Police Chase

Two people are charged in connection with a police pursuit in Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - Two people now face multiple felony charges connected to a police pursuit earlier this week.

New York State Police say Shaquan Shingledecker, 22, of Niagara Falls, NY, and Yariliss Flecha, 23, of Rochester, are charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, and numerous other offenses.

Troopers say the pair didn't stop when a Trooper attempted to pull them over on Niagara Falls Boulevard Thursday.

Shingledecker was the driver, and Flecha was his passenger, according to State Police.  They say Shingledecker led police on a brief pursuit before he lost control and crashed into a home and fence.

Shingledecker and Flecha were taken to Erie County Medical Center to be treated.  Both have since been released.

Troopers say they found packages of heroin and a loaded 9 mm handgun in the car.

 

