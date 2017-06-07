13 arrested in Niagara Falls drug raids

Raid on Porter Road on Wednesday in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. - 13 people are under arrest following six different drug raids in Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

The raids occurred on Pine Avenue, Porter Road, Independence Avenue, 22nd Street and 72nd Street.

Police say they conducted the narcotics search warrants because of neighbor complaints in those areas.

The 13 individuals arrested face an array of charges, ranging from unlawful possession of marijuana to domestic violence.

Niagara Falls Police say they will have more raids like this throughout the coming summer months.

