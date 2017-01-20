109 MPH Driver flees police on I-86

Tristan Drake

New York State Police say they have arrested and charged a Pennsylvania for fleeing from police after he was clocked driving 109 miles per hour on I-86 near Kennedy, New York.

Police say 20-year-old Tristan Drake refused to pull over, and continued driving east on I-86 before exiting at School House Road. He was eventually stopped in the Village of Randolph and arrested.

Drake was arraigned in the Town of Poland and remanded to the Chautauqua County jail.

He is due back in court next month.

