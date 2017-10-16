NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO-- A 10-year-old boy was seriously hurt after falling into the gorge in Niagara Falls.

Police say it happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Niagara Parks Police Service say that the boy was sitting up on the gorge railing waiting for his mother to take a picture when he lost his balance and fell backwards. They say he fell approximately 80 feet to the gorge floor.

The boy's injuries were considered life threatening at the scene and was taken to a local hospital in Ontario.

At last report, the boy is in serious but stable condition.