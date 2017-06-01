1-year-old toddler overdoses in Akron

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron Police are investigating the overdose of a toddler Thursday.

Officers responded to 90 Gale Street for a 1-year-old boy not breathing around 6:10 p.m.

Authorities believe the child overdosed on heroin.

The mother initially called 9-1-1, before ending the call with the dispatcher.

A 9-year-old in the home then called 9-1-1, after the mother disappeared.

Narcan was used to revive the child.

He was transported to Akron Children's Hospital and will be okay.

The mother has yet to be found by police.

Both children will be turned over to Summit County Children's services.

