1 killed, 3 hurt in rollover crash

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y.---NFTA Police are investigating a deadly rollover crash at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Crews were called to the scene around 12:15 Thursday morning.

Police tell 2 on your side a pick-up truck flipped over on Luiz F. Kahl Way, which is the entrance road to the airport.

Officials say one person was killed. Three others were taken to ECMC with unknown injuries.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

