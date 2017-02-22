Stop STAR rebate checks, lawmakers say

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

ALBANY -- A bill introduced late Tuesday would end the state’s troubled program of shipping out STAR rebate checks to new homeowners and go back to giving people the savings upfront on their school-tax bills.

The change last year to STAR rebate checks for new homeowners has been widely panned by state lawmakers and has led to complaints from taxpayers across the state about the delayed arrival of many checks.

"It’s completely changed the program. It’s completed changed the way people consider the program, buy houses, think about their monthly bills," Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-New City, Rockland County, said.

Assembly Democrats introduced the legislation this week that would repeal the STAR rebate-check program.

Last week, the Republican-led Senate passed a bill that would require the state to pay back homeowners any late fees they incur if the checks come late.

The Senate bill would also mandate the state Department of Taxation and Finance send out the checks by Sept. 15 -- in time for homeowners to pay their school-tax bills by Sept. 30 in most communities.

Will the program get dumped?

Whether the push by state lawmakers will lead to a change is uncertain.

Ideally, lawmakers would want the law changed as part of the state budget for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

But Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who championed the change, has shown no indication he is considering modifications to the program.

Since 1997, New York has had the STAR rebate program, spending more than $3 billion a year to provide a break to homeowners on their school taxes.

For homeowners who earn less than $500,000 a year, they receive a tax exemption on the first $30,000 of the full value of their home. For senior citizens earning less than $86,000, they get an exemption on the first $65,500 of their home value.

The exemptions equate to a average basic STAR credit last year was $750, while the average Enhanced STAR was about $1,400 for seniors.

The problems started when the state Legislature and Cuomo agreed last year to change it from an upfront savings on people's school-tax bills to a check for new homeowners.

The tax department vowed that the checks would go out by early September, but many didn't come until after the Sept. 30 deadline to pay school taxes.

Problems persist

Homeowners across the state have complained about either getting the checks late or not getting them at all. Some of the initial checks, the state confirmed, also went out with wrong amounts.

Ed Laughlin, 66, of East Irondequoit, Monroe County, said he had to take out a short-term loan to pay his school taxes last fall. His roughly $1,000 Enhanced STAR check didn't arrive until December.

"I had to borrow money because of this," Laughlin said.

Some state lawmakers said residents getting checks instead of upfront savings can negatively impact their escrow accounts used to monthly apportion their school-tax bills.

“This year we need to correct this injustice and ensure that homeowners aren’t stuck paying their school tax bills without the assistance of STAR relief and waiting months for the state to send a reimbursement check," Assemblyman Frank Skartados, D-Milton, Ulster County, said in a statement.

Nonie Manion, the executive deputy director of the state Taxation and Finance Department, testified at a budget hearing earlier this month that the delays stemmed from the state having to collect tax data from thousands of schools and local assessors.

The state sent out about 107,000 STAR checks, Manion said, but it was unclear how many were outstanding -- partly because 31,000 people wrongly applied.

So when residents call to inquire about their checks, the tax department -- unlike status updates they can give on income-tax filings -- can't provide specifics.

"We feel the pain of not being able to answer questions. We actually take a lot of pride in our customer service, and I think we do pretty well with our personal income tax and the other taxes," Manion said.

The lack of information available to homeowners, she said, will hopefully be fixed this year.

Who must register for STAR

For the new STAR checks, here are the eligibility requirements:

• Those who bought their homes after Aug. 1, 2015, must register with the state Department of Taxation and Finance.

• Those who bought their homes between May 1, 2014, and Aug. 1, 2015, must register if: They bought their homes after the 2015 STAR application deadline or if they never applied for the STAR benefit on their primary residence.

Owners who purchased their homes before May 1, 2014, don’t need to take any action. They will continue to get the STAR exemption on their property tax bills.

Register at the Tax Department’s website or call 518-457-2036 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to enroll or ask any questions.

