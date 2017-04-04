State comptroller: Unclaimed accounts total $14.5 billion

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says there are 35 million unclaimed funds accounts valued at $14.5 billion.



The unclaimed money comes from old bank accounts, utility deposits, uncashed checks, insurance claims, stocks and other sources that have been dormant for years. Some accounts hold money that's been lost and forgotten since the 1940s.



Residents can search for and claim their money by using the online system or by calling: 1-800-221-9311.

