Shipping containers turned into homes can be an affordable option

In the search for affordable homes, some people are turning converted shipping containers.

Inside one 40-foot long shipping container, you can find a cozy 320-square foot home that includes everything you'd expect to find in a traditional home. The kitchen includes high-end appliances from Bosch, soft-close cabinets and under cabinet lighting.

"We've got a full built-in refrigerator with a freezer. We've got a full stackable washer and dryer. We've got a tankless hot water which takes up about four inches of space underneath a cabinet," interior designer Karen Hirschman said.

The bathroom features a wall-mounted toilet and a full shower.

The home also has the latest technology, such as a wall-mounted TV, which also works as a monitor for your computer.



"It can control the security system and the lights in this container with an app on your phone," Hirschman said.

In the bedroom is a queen size murphy bed. During the day, it can double as an office.

The container home is fully permitted by the Department of Labor and Industries, and it comes fully furnished.

"We do have their gold label insignia. It is fully permitted as a dwelling unit, and it can go anywhere in the United States," Hirschman said. "It comes with all the bedding. It comes with the dishes, the pots, and pans. It's got towels in the bathroom. We put toilet paper on the holder. It's ready to go,"

Hirschman helped to design the space as a fundraiser for the Washington Chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers. It's on the market for $79,000.

To tour the home, contact Karen Hirschman at (253) 318-8715.

