Report: Ford to replace CEO Mark Fields in management shake-up

DETROIT, MICH. - Ford is planning to shake up its management team and will replace CEO Mark Fields with Steelcase CEO Jim Hackett, according to media reports.

The decision, first reported by Forbes, comes after a tumultuous period that saw the automaker deal with shareholders at its annual meeting who questioned the company's financial and strategic performance. That was followed last week by the company's decision to trim its global salaried workforce by 1,400.

According to Forbes, Fields will be replaced by Hackett, who joined Ford in March 2016 as CEO of Ford Smart Mobility, a new division for the automaker focused on mobility services. Hackett was interim director of athletics at the University of Michigan from Oct. 31, 2014, to March 11, 2016, where he led the search for a permanent athletic director appointed in January 2016.

Ford declined to comment on the report.

"We are staying focused on our plan for creating value and profitable growth. We do not comment on speculation or rumors," Ford said in a statement.

Fields became CEO in 2014 after Alan Mulally led the company through the Great Recession. The Dearborn automaker, unlike General Motors and Chrysler, did not have to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Under Fields, the automaker has been tremendously profitable, and has been recasting itself as both an automotive company and a mobility company, but its strategy has been unclear and analysts say GM has made more tanigible moves to develop autonomous vehicles.

