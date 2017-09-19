NY AG presses TransUnion, Experian for cybersecurity details

New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman (Photo: WGRZ)

By DAVID KLEPPER

Associated Press



ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is pressing TransUnion and Experian to explain what cybersecurity they have in place to protect sensitive consumer information following a recent breach at Equifax that exposed the data of 143 million Americans.



In letters to executives at the two credit monitoring companies, the Democratic attorney general asked them to describe their existing security systems as well as what changes they've made since the Equifax cyberattack.



Schneiderman also wants to know whether the companies will consider waiving the fees for consumer credit freezes in light of the breach.



He says his goal is to provide assistance to consumers and to prevent future cyberattacks.



Messages left with Experian and TransUnion were not immediately returned Monday afternoon.

