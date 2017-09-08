More than 100 NY groups urge Congress to reject budget cuts

albany (Photo: wgrz)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A coalition of more than 100 nonprofit community service organizations is urging New York's congressional delegation to reject proposed budget cuts to food stamps, Medicaid and other social programs.

The group wrote to the state's federal lawmakers Thursday asking them to fight the cuts, which they said would devastate services for the most vulnerable residents.

Groups that signed on to the letter include child advocacy organizations, food banks, community service groups and religious organizations like Catholic Charities and the state's Council of Churches.

In the letter, the groups say that proposals to cut billions of dollars from family assistance programs, the Child Tax Credit and Medicaid are "deeply disturbing."

They say Congress should find a bipartisan solution that protects services and avoids big problems at the state and national level.

