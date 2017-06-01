(Credit: Brian Kellogg and Kerrie Kelly Design Lab)

Homes with bathroom walls painted in shades of blue may sell for a lot more, according to an analysis by Zillow.

A bathroom painted blue, particularly powder blue or light periwinkle, helped homes sell for $5,440 more than expected. Homes with walls painted light gray, or oatmeal also overperformed.

The standard thinking when trying to sell is to go neutral, but Zillow found homes with white bathrooms sold for an average of $4,035 less than similar homes. Homes with darker walls sold for $2,031 less than expected.

As for exterior walls, Zillow says homes painted a mix of light gray and beige sold for $3,496 more than similar homes painted in a medium brown or with tan stucco.

Going for accents? Zillow says homes with front doors painted in shades ranging between dark navy blue and slate gray sold for $1,514 more.

"Painting walls in fresh, natural-looking colors, particularly in shades of blue and pale gray not only make a home feel larger, but also are neutral enough to help future buyers envision themselves living in the space," Zillow chief economist Svenja Gudell said in a statement.

© 2017 KING-TV