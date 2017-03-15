GM to add or retain 900 Michigan jobs — but not because of Trump

GM will layoff 1,100 people and cut a shift at the Lansing Delta Township plant this spring. (Photo: Rod Sanford | Lansing State Journal)

DETROIT - General Motors announced plans Wednesday to add or retain approximately 900 jobs across three Michigan plants over the next 12 months in advance of U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Willow Run later today.

Many of the jobs -- up to 680 of them -- may be filled by 1,000 workers the company has laid off at its Lansing Delta Township plant.

GM said the new jobs are in addition to 3,300 jobs it promised to add in the U.S. as part of its four-year contract with the UAW that was signed in 2015. However, GM also said the new jobs are not directly connected to any new policies proposed by Trump.

“The job commitments announced today demonstrate the confidence we have in our products, our people and an overall positive outlook for the auto industry and the U.S. economy,” GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.

The new jobs are also in addition the 7,000 jobs and $1 billion in U.S. investments GM announced earlier this year.

Specifically, GM said it plans to:

Add 220 jobs at Romulus Powertrain Plant: GM will add jobs to increase production of the 10-speed automatic transmission to be used in multiple GM products, including the current 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

GM will add jobs to increase production of the 10-speed automatic transmission to be used in multiple GM products, including the current 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Retain 180 jobs at Flint Assembly Plant: GM will retained 180 jobs by redeploying workers from Lansing Delta Township to support production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pick-up trucks.

GM will retained 180 jobs by redeploying workers from Lansing Delta Township to support production of the Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD pick-up trucks. Retain 500 jobs at Lansing Delta Township: GM has laid off 1,000 workers at this plant because it is making a transition from building three models to two models -- the all-new Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. During this transition, the plant will not operate a third shift. When the plant has fully launched the new crossovers by early 2018, GM will bring back about 500 jobs to give the company flexibility to meet market demand for the new crossovers.

Trump has invited a number of automakers, automotive executives and auto employees to attend an event today at the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run.

The president is planning to announced plans to pull back on the U.S. EPA's decision to leave fuel economy standards in place that are scheduled to take effect from 2021 to 2025.

