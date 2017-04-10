WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Gas prices went up a bit in Buffalo over the past week. That's according to GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Buffalo is now $2.45. That's up six cents from last week.

Up until then, prices held steady for the past month.

Gas Buddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick DeHaan says after the missile attack in Syria last week, oil prices shot up two-percent overnight, but eventually settled down to a less than one-percent increase.

He adds you can expect prices to continue to rise through Memorial Day, as the transition to the more expensive summer blend of gasoline happens.

"Prices will probably go up another ten to thirty cents a gallon between now and then, but overall it shouldn't be too shabby of a summer. Gas prices a little bit higher than last year. But we should be able to avoid a three-dollar a gallon average," says DeHaan.

He also says since we're on the border, gas stations are a little less competitive because Canadian drivers come here for deals, so he says gas stations can count on their business.

