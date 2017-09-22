Erie County overbilled $900K by Verizon

BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County officials say Verizon has overbilled the county by $900,000 for services.

The county's Division of Information and Support Services, as well as a consulting firm, discovered the overbilling for telephone voice and data services in an audit of all of the county's utility bills.

“This is a substantial amount of overbilling and I thank DISS Commissioner Michael Breeden, Budget Director Robert Keating, and the staff at Troy & Banks for working together to identify the issue and begin the refund process. Without their sharp eyes and vigilance this issue may have gone unresolved,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a released statement. “This work shows what an actual, factual audit conducted with integrity can do to protect taxpayers and ensure that vendors are fair in their billing.”

The consulting firm, Troy and Banks, will receive about 24% of the recovered funds, as part of their contract with the county. Refund checks from Verizon will be deposited into county accounts in mid-October.

