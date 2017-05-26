Trump's tax plan may also cut NY property-tax deductions

In a new study on housing affordability in the U.S., the MagnifyMoney team found it would take the average American worker more than six years to save enough to buy a home today.

ALBANY -- Some state lawmakers are fearing a proposed overhaul of federal tax code would also cut New Yorkers' tax deductions on state taxes.

The issue raised by the Senate Independent Democratic Conference is the latest pushback against a plan by Republicans in Washington to end federal income-tax deductions for state and local taxes.

The state senators said not only would the move cut federal deductions, it would no longer allow New York taxpayers to claim a property-tax deduction on their state returns either. State law links the itemized deduction at the state level to federal itemized deductions, the senators said.

"Donald Trump's tax plan would rob middle class New Yorkers and force some residents who already pay the highest property taxes in the nation, to pay even more," Sen. David Carlucci, D-Clarkstown, Rockland County, said.

"With state taxation rates impacted by federal policy, the elimination of this deduction would amount to a double tax on New Yorkers who struggle to make ends meet as it is."

Carlucci said he is introducing legislation that would decouple the state tax deductions from federal policy, saying $21 billion in tax deductions for New Yorkers is at stake.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has also railed against the House Republicans' plan. His office estimated a slightly smaller impact: A $17.5 billion increase on New Yorkers federal income taxes, or an average $4,500 per household.

Advocates of the change have said that other states should not have to subsidize New York's high state and local taxes, and thus the deduction should be eliminated. Also, the proposed tax changes could make up for much of the loss to New Yorkers through other tax cuts, supporters said.

But Cuomo said New York shouldn't be punished by the federal government.

"We have more poor people. We have more people without health care. We have more homeless people," Cuomo said Wednesday on CNBC. "And we believe in a state like New York that you cut food stamps on the federal level, we believe people shouldn’t go hungry."

The proposed federal changes would hit high-income, high-tax states like New York and California. In New York, Cuomo estimated the loss of the deduction would hit 3.3 million taxpayers.

The eight-member IDC, which shares power in the Senate with Republicans, figured the cut on state income-tax deductions saves New Yorkers about $700 million a year. It is the second largest deduction after the mortgage and investment interest deduction at the state level, the senators said.

The average deduction in 2014 on state income taxes was about $9,880, the IDC said in own report on the issue.

“The bad tax proposals coming from Washington will hurt millions of hardworking New Yorkers who already pay steep property taxes. This trumped-up tax plan only hurts our middle-class who could least afford to pay more taxes," IDC Leader Jeff Klein, D-Bronx, who represents a portion of Westchester County, said in a statement.

On Tuesday, New York real-estate agents also criticized the proposed federal change, saying it would impact home sales and prices.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved