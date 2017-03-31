NY Budget Day: Eight issues to watch

The New York State Capitol in Albany (Photo: WGRZ file)

ALBANY -- At the strike of midnight, the state’s new fiscal year will start. And by the look of negotiations, the state Legislature will still be in town debating budget bills when Friday turns to Saturday.

There are critical issues on the table, including whether upstate New York will finally have ride-hailing services and whether the age of criminal responsibility will be changed from 16 to 18.

Since Gov. Andrew Cuomo took office in 2011, lawmakers have typically pulled all-nighters to meet the April 1 budget deadline.

They may very well do so again Friday, but it is still uncertain. Deals remained elusive, and budget bills have yet to be finalized.

"I think there is going to be a long night or two," Assembly Majority Leader Joseph Morelle, D-Irondequoit, Monroe County, said.

"I think things are moving along, and we’re being productive, and hopefully we’ll get this done very soon."

Here's eight issues to watch for Friday:

Uber, Lyft upstate

The years-long saga of whether the state will clear the way for Uber, Lyft and potentially other ride-hailing services to operate outside New York City may be coming to an end.

Cuomo and lawmakers have expressed confidence in recent days that a deal is at hand.

If approved, the services could be up and running in 90 days -- just in time for summer.

Under the parameters of the deal, rides would be taxed a 4 percent surcharge, counties and large cities could opt out and insurance rates would be set to protect riders and drivers.

"Paired with existing taxi services, ride-sharing will offer Hudson Valley residents greater convenience and innovation as well as more competitively priced opportunities to travel in our communities,” Assemblyman James Skoufis, D-Woodbury, Orange County said.

Raise the Age

Democrats and Cuomo are pushing hard for a deal to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 16 to 18.

The move would essentially start most criminal cases involving youth in family court, rather than criminal court, a move that would keep most youth out of the prison system.

Still, Senate Republicans continue to have reservations, and the complexity of the change has hindered a final agreement.

“As more potential budget deals are learned, it is becoming increasingly clear that certain progressive issues are being left behind," warned Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers.

School aid

It's one of the key sticking points -- as it is every year.

New York is poised to spend at least $25.6 billion on its schools in the coming fiscal year. Cuomo proposed that amount, which would be $1 billion over the 2016-17 fiscal year, or a 4 percent increase.

Lawmakers want a higher increase, and Senate Republicans are pushing to end an aid cap on charter schools -- which is being pushed by big-monied special interest groups.

The teachers' unions and Assembly Democrats are fighting the additional aid that would go to charter schools, saying it would come at the expense of money for city schools, in particular.

“In many districts, the huge increases in payments to charters overwhelm the foundation aid proposed resulting in a net loss," a union-backed group, the Alliance for Quality Education, said in a statement.

Free SUNY

Cuomo, in one of his top initiatives, wants to make SUNY tuition -- now $6,470 -- free for families within three years if they make less than $125,000 a year.

Lawmakers say Cuomo is underestimating the cost, which he pegged at $163 million a year.

They are also concerned about the impact on SUNY costs if the free tuition leads to a crush of new students, as well as the impact on private schools.

Sen. Jeff Klein, D-Bronx, who heads the Independent Democratic Conference, said Thursday the sides are talking about a "hybrid" model that would boost tuition assistance for both public and private schools.

Shared services

It's another one of Cuomo's top items. He wants counties to convene their municipalities, come up with way to share services and then put the plan to voters on the November ballot.

Local governments oppose it, and legislators largely are wary of it, too.

But Cuomo toured the state saying local leaders need to do more to cut costs and lower property taxes, so he is looking to make good on his budget priority.

Water infrastructure

This one seems just about cooked.

Cuomo proposed a $2 billion fund over five years for a Clean Water Infrastructure Act, which would rehab the state's water systems after some contamination scandals, including a massive problem in the small village of Hoosick Falls in Rensselaer County.

Lawmakers like the idea: So much so that the fund will likely end up between $2.5 billion and $3 billion.

STAR rebate

Lawmakers are trying to undo a law in last year's budget that changed how STAR, the $3 billion a year school-tax-rebate program, works.

For new homeowners, the rebate is now mailed out as a check, rather than an upfront savings on the school tax bills -- as it remains for everyone else.

The problem, though, is the checks showed up late for many, forcing homeowners to pay their full tax bill and then wait for the state check to arrive.

Legislators are trying to dump the system and go back to the old way for everyone.

Overall spending

There's plenty of policy issues stuffed into the budget -- a way the sides can create leverage to get their priorities into law.

But at the end of the day, the state is still trying to sort out a proposed $152.3 billion budget.The state's piece of the budget -- excluding federal funds -- is $98 billion, as proposed by Cuomo on Jan. 17.

Cuomo has vowed to limit spending to less than 2 percent a year, and that pledge is more critical, he said this week, because of potential cuts to federal aid under the Trump administration.

So now the sides are trying to figure out how to balance the books.

"If we can get a financially reasonable budget that could handle cuts from the federal government, that would be my first option," Cuomo told reporters Tuesday.

