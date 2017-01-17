NY Budget Day: Cuomo to unveil spending plan

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY -- Ok, so how will Gov. Andrew Cuomo pay for it all?

After a two-week state tour to lay his 2017 agenda, the Democratic governor on Tuesday will detail how he will pay for the dozens of proposals he has made.

How Cuomo details his spending priorities for the fiscal year that starts April 1 was still unclear.

Unlike most years in recent decades when the governor gives a public presentation on the state budget, Cuomo on Tuesday morning had no immediate public schedule.

He plan to brief members of the Senate and Assembly separately Tuesday during private sessions at the executive mansion down the street from the Capitol.

The move follows Cuomo's decision this year to break from tradition and not hold a State of the State address before the 213-seat Legislature -- a first since the 1920s.

Instead, he held six regional addresses and isn't planning a public speech on the budget either.

"People are really distrustful of government, and I wanted to say to them this year, 'I’m coming to you. I’m bringing government to you," Cuomo said Sunday on a New York City radio show.

"I’m not going to sit in Albany and talk to the politicians and expect that you’re going to go to Albany or you’re going to figure out how to find out about what government is doing," he continued.

"I’m going to come to you. I’m going explain our vision and what it means for you in your region.”

New York faces its first significant budget gaps in recent years, with a projected deficit of about $1 billion that could more than double over the next two years.

Cuomo has offered a series of measures that could test his fiscal restraint since taking office in 2011.

Cuomo has pledged to keep state spending growth to less than 2 percent a year, despite major increases in school aid in recent years.

This year, Cuomo is proposing free tuition at the state's 64 SUNY campuses, as well as a $2 billion clean water fund.

He also is seeking a child-care tax credit for the middle class and a 750-mile recreation trail that stretches across New York.

The budget, which in the current year totaled $148 billion, will then go to the Legislature who has a March 31 deadline to have an on-time deal.

