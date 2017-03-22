GOP Medicaid bill: Counties see mandate relief

(Photo: TheCrimsonRibbon/Thinkstock, Justin W Dennis)

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered a blistering attack Tuesday on a federal plan to take the cost of Medicaid off the backs of New York's county governments.

But for counties, the measure proposed by two upstate Republican congressman would give them the mandate relief they have sought for decades: A state takeover of Medicaid -- their largest single expense.

“This proposal returns financial responsibility for Medicaid back to the state, which decides both the benefits and the costs of the program," said Brett Walsh, a spokesman for Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, a Republican.

The amendment added to the GOP health-care bill in Washington aims to garner support for the controversial bill from upstate GOP House members, and it was crafted by Reps. Chris Collins of Buffalo area and John Faso of the Hudson Valley.

The amendment quickly led to a deeper divide between local governments in New York and Cuomo: The sides have long battled over unfunded state mandates imposed on municipalities.

Medicaid is the biggest one of them all, representing in many cases more than half of a county's total expenses.

Long battle

Whether counties should pay for Medicaid goes back decades: In 1994, Cuomo's late father, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, proposed a state takeover of the expense.

A state takeover of Medicaid, though, would cost the state $2.3 billion, and Cuomo warned the state doesn't have the wherewithal to pick up the cost, warning the state would have to cut services.

Overall, the health-care bill could lead to a nearly $7 billion hit to the state for its Medicaid program, which covers nearly one third of New Yorkers and is the largest program of its kind in the nation.

"It’s a cynical ploy that affects all New Yorkers and will be the biggest blow to health care in our state’s history," Jason Helgerson, the state's Medicaid director, said in an email Wednesday.

Medicaid is funded in part by the state, federal government and counties in New York.

Cuomo in recent years capped counties' cost for Medicaid, so they now pay about 13 percent of the total tab -- down from about 25 percent before the cap was put in place.

He called the federal amendment, which would only affect New York, "nothing short of a targeted war on New York."

Democrats said the amendment aims to take attention away from the overall health-care bill and its impact on New Yorkers.

"Shifting the local cost share to the state is a political sleight of hand," Rep. Louise Slaughter, D-Fairport, Monroe County, said in a statement.

Paying the bill

But counties have long argued the Medicaid expense is crippling their budgets and preventing them from lowering property taxes -- which are among the highest in the nation. County taxes represent on average about 16 percent of a homeowner's total property-tax bill.

Counties, including New York City, pay $7.5 billion a year for Medicaid -- while the rest of the nation's counties that also pay for Medicaid contribute a combined $2.2 billion.

"That means New York's county taxpayers spend more than triple what all the other county taxpayers in the nation pay combined," the state Association of Counties said.

Faso estimated that property taxpayers in his district would save nearly $360 a year if the provision becomes law.

The measure would not take effect for two years.

Also, counties have little say in what Medicaid programs are available to residents, yet each of the 57 counties outside New York City have to administer it -- creating inconsistent services for patients.

Cutting taxes

Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro said he would "sign on the dotted line" to pledge property-tax relief if the amendment was adopted by Congress.

He knocked Cuomo for the vitriol Tuesday, saying the Democratic governor should instead try to negotiate with the state's members of Congress. Molinaro is a potential gubernatorial candidate next year.

"This is an opportunity for a leader, a statesman to negotiate an outcome," Molinaro said.

"And the outcome ought to be a multi-year take back of Medicaid that results in a better system for the most vulnerable and cuts taxes. And that can be achieved, and to say it can’t, is just either ignorant or dishonest."

Other county leaders were more circumspect.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day has long supported a state takeover of Medicaid, but he questioned whether including it in the federal bill that could harm the state's health-care system is the right avenue.

Critics have derided the measure as the "Buffalo Bribe" because it is aimed at getting some reluctant New York GOP House members to support the overall bill.

"In my view, there should not be a nexus any action the federal government takes in regards to health care and moving the cost of Medicaid to the state," Day said.

He said the Medicaid takeover should stand on its own merits.

"Medicaid is a state program, state rules," Day continued. "We are very limited in what we can do here to have a better fit, and there are many, many things that can be done to make this a better program."

