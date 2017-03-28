Cuomo casts doubt on NY budget, citing Washington

Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives his annual State of the State address in Buffalo (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY – Gov. Andrew Cuomo is raising concerns about having a comprehensive budget deal in place by Friday’s deadline, saying the uncertainty over potential budget cuts from Washington could wreak havoc on state finances.

The state's fiscal year starts April 1, and Cuomo and legislative leaders have started negotiations in earnest, with plenty of posturing underway.

But the Democratic governor said he might want to delay a final deal and use "budget extenders" to keep the state's finances in check until a federal budget is approved.

Doing so might also impact decisions on other thorny issues that would affect New Yorkers, such as proposals to allow for ride-hailing services in upstate, provide free SUNY tuition to eligible students and change the age of criminal responsibility from age 16 to 18.

The state stands to lose at least $1.2 billion from the Trump administration's preliminary budget, Cuomo said. If changes to the Affordable Care Act proposed last week were not scuttled, the state estimated another $7 billion hit.

Budget extenders have been used in years when the state can't reach a spending deal: The Legislature passes a weekly financial plan to keep state operations going until a final agreement is approved.

The last time they were used was in 2010, when budget negotiations carried on into August.

"I want to make sure we are planning for a realistic revenue projection based on the possible changes that are going on in Washington, and if the Legislature is unwilling to do a budget based on reasonable financial projections, then the option would be what we call a extender budget," Cuomo said Monday evening on NY1.

The budget extender route could also put lawmakers' salaries on ice. State law prohibits the 213 legislators from getting paid until a final budget is approved.

Extenders also give the governor leverage: He can put his own agenda into the legislation and force lawmakers to either approve it or risk a government shutdown.

A significant delay in a budget deal would be a first for Cuomo since he took office in 2011. He has prided himself on on-time budgets; last year, the budget was passed on April 1, a day past the deadline.

"This is a different year," Cuomo continued. "On time is important; that it’s right is more important. I’ve never done a budget in this circumstance where the facts change as quickly as they do."

Cuomo introduced a $152 billion budget plan on Jan. 17, and it included a $1 billion increase in school aid, the free SUNY tuition plan and an extension of higher income taxes on millionaires.

Yet Cuomo didn't account for potential budget cuts in Washington, which under President Trump has vowed to cut the federal budget and could particularly hurt states like New York that have massive social-service programs, like Medicaid and affordable housing initiatives.

At the time, Cuomo said it was too soon to account for cuts out of Washington in the state budget.

But after GOP House members last week threatened to cut Medicaid in New York and put the counties' cost of the program on the state's back, Cuomo appears to have hit the brakes on moving forward with a state budget without more specifics from Washington.

"I need to know what the numbers are, and unless the Legislature is willing to fund at a responsible level, then we should do an extender on the whole budget until everything gets sorted out," Cuomo said.

Still, it is not uncommon for the state Legislature to address mid-year budget shortfalls, including having special sessions late in the year. The legislative session runs through mid-June.

Yet Cuomo dismissed the idea in the NY1 interview, suggesting legislators would be loathe to return to Albany to make budget cuts.

"Good luck. That is not going to happen," he contended.

