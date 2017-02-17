Buffalo mayor gives State of the City address

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown will give his annual 'State of the City' address Friday. It is being held at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. It is expected to begin around 1pm. You can watch it LIVE in the video player above.
