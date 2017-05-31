Voted best deal for dad or any foodie

BUFFALO, NY - It's rare to find a gift on sale that can last a lifetime - let alone from one generation to the next. Today we celebrate dad or that foodie in your life with some serious frugality.



Based on a Father's Day focus group we led, today's no. 1 pick is also ideal for anniversaries, weddings, a house-warming or a shower. It's under $60 and it has a lifetime warranty which is extremely rare for that price price point.



It all comes down to my favorite steak knife set complete with presentation box and one seriously low price. This deal also received unanimous praise from several different mom product testers this past Black Friday.



I will quote Chef Binks whose cooking show you may have seen on TV: "You just bought a $30 piece of meat. Why are you going to slice it with a dollar store knife?"



Click the play button to watch Chef Binks test the deal I found.



The deal I found brings the following features to the table:



- Seamless one piece German crafted design

- No crevices for bacteria like multi piece wooden knives

- Lifetime warranty

- Presentation and storage box

- 18/10 stainless steel

- Built to last many lifetimes

- Contemporary polished handles

- Also great for chops, thicker cuts of meat, pork, chicken, tuna or swordfish

- Local deal supporting WNY retail



$60 Off Wusthoff 8 Piece Steak Knife Set + Presentation Box + Free Delivery

Was: $120.00

Now: $59.99



Want a chance at this for free? Get on the list!



No stores pay this TV station to feature products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash!

