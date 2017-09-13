Top-rated rescue gadget for your next flat tire

BUFFALO, NY - A flat tire in the middle of nowhere accompanies a terrible feeling of helplessness. I experienced that recently, my wife endured that last season and chances are you have too.



For less than the price of a AAA membership and far less than the price of calling a tow truck or roadside assistance, I have a gadget recommendation to make. In my quest to save you time and money, an ultra portable car rescue tire inflator is my favorite grab today.



Click the play button to watch the DBPower Tire Inflator and Digital Air Compressor in action.



With the help of some viewers, YouTube subscribers and a mom with a flat tire, we put the DBPower to work and discovered these additional benefits:



- Long cord plugs into cigarette lighter or DC adapter with instant power

- Inflates car, bike, motorcycle, RV, ATV, SUV and other vehicle tires in mere minutes

- Works great with basketballs, inflatables and pool toys

- Auto off function automatically shuts off unit when air fill is complete

- Fastest air compressor in its price range, reaches up to 150 PSI

- Bright digital gauge keeps user informed along the way

- Lightweight and can easily be handled by a senior citizen

- Ultra compact and easy to store; it fit inside my glove compartment



53% Off Top Rated Tire Inflator and Digital Air Compressor + Free Shipping

Was: $69.99

Now: $32.99



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

