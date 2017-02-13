Steak & Lobster dinner for two: $19.99 !

BUFFALO, NY - I think it's safe to say this is the best food deal in the country, my favorite Valentine's Day 2017 offer and it continues to astound me every year.



Oh, and it's 100% local! Looking for more awesome deals like this? Subscribe to my deal list!



Of all the deals I profile all year, this could very well be the most popular, and it's certainly the most delicious.

When I moved to Western New York in 2009 and began hunting down deals for WGRZ, I remember my shock when Sloan Super Market offered its $19.99 Sweetheart Dinner Special. The quality is there, the customer service is there and I remain in awe of the value.



Last year thousands upon thousands of you enjoyed this incredible offering. Today's promotion can be reserved in advance if you call ahead or you can simply make your way over to Sloan Super Market for the following:

2 (8 OZ.) N.Y. STRIP STEAKS

2 (3 OZ.) LOBSTER TAILS

8 COOKED SHRIMP

2 (7 OZ.) BAKED TWICE BAKED POTATOES

DESSERT FOR TWO

TOTAL = $19.99 FOR EVERYTHING

No... that's not a misprint. This deal is available at Sloan Supermarket (494 Reiman Street in Sloan). CLICK HERE and call 716-896-8982 if you have any questions.

We do not receive any financial compensation to endorse any product or feature any deal. We do not make money on any deal we feature. The only purpose of this series is to save you money.

(© 2017 WGRZ)