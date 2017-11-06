Feeling stressed or tired? Try this diffuser!

BUFFALO, NY - If you are feeling tired or stressed, a solution is on sale today. In my quest to save you cash and test great tech, I could quote insomnia experts or doctors but instead I'd prefer to draw on my own experience and what our focus group participants experienced using diffusers.



I work and regularly sleep during the day in two of the world's busiest cities: New York and Toronto. Having to sleep during the day amidst constant construction, blaring horns, and yelling (off 5th avenue in NYC), I've heard it all.



Earlier this year, I went in search of a solution to help me relax. A doctor recommended a diffuser so I also sent several test units to our parent focus groups. A whopping 92 percent of us are sleeping better using diffusers, and 73 percent of us are staying asleep longer.



Diffusers add oxygen molecules to the air using an ultrasonic cool mist. Similar to a humidifier, diffusers can help you breathe better, fall asleep faster and can mask all sorts of distractions at home or work.



Paired with the option of aromatherapy, which has its own list of benefits including for those with chronic stress or respiratory issues, click the play button to watch a diffuser in action.



- Ideal for the winter and those with dry / chapped skin

- Help diminish snoring and breathing issues

- Paired with aromatherapy, diffusers help with depression and anxiety

- Reduce headaches while increasing energy levels

- Ideal for those with sleeping disorders

- Silent operation and relaxing cool mist

- Works as a humidifier and beneficial for those with dry coughs



