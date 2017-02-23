1 Kitchen tool in U.S. is a steal today

BUFFALO, NY - "You can replace almost every knife in your kitchen with this." Probably my favorite food industry quote in my continued quest to save you as much cash as humanly possible.



A dull knife is one of the leading causes of household injuries while a sharp knife allows for precision, and safer simple cuts for peeling and chopping. A top chef's knife makes that possible and today the best one is at its lowest price.

The Zwilling J.A. Henckles Anniversary 7" Chef Knife is on sale today across the country but the price I found is the lowest with free delivery from a fully authorized retailer.

"This is quite simply the best knife available. The Rolex of precision cutting and versatility and a must-have for every household" according to Chef Binks. Watch his product and cutting test right here. Features include:

- Special formula steel, made in Germany from a company with a 40 year track record

- Ice hardened blade

- Lifetime warranty and corrosion resistant

- Forged from one single piece of high carbon stainless steel

- Hand sharpened and polished

- Plenty of knuckle clearance for cutting board preparations

- Versatile

- Ideal for chopping herbs, vegetables, slicing and dicing meat / fish.

$60 Off Zwilling J.A. Henckels 7" Chef's Knife + Lifetime Warranty + Free Shipping

Was: $100.00

Now: $39.99

No stores pay us to feature their products. The only purpose of this column is to save you cash!

