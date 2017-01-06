The Limited closing all of its stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Limited, a chain of women's clothing stores, is closing all of its 250 locations nationwide.
The chain posted the following statement on its website:
"We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.
But this isn’t goodbye.
The styles you love are still available online - We’re just a quick click away 24 hours a day."
The chain has two locations in Western New York, one in the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga, and one in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs