The Limited closing all of its stores

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Limited, a chain of women's clothing stores, is closing all of its 250 locations nationwide.

The chain posted the following statement on its website:

"We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.

But this isn’t goodbye.

The styles you love are still available online - We’re just a quick click away 24 hours a day."

The chain has two locations in Western New York, one in the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga, and one in the Boulevard Mall in Amherst.