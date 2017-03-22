Buy an electric car, get a NY rebate

Power supply for hybrid electric car (Photo: m-imagephotography/thinkstock)

ALBANY -- A total of $70 million has been allocated for electric car rebates and outreach initiatives in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week.

The program has been launched with the intentions of increasing the number of clean and non-polluting electric cars in the state through the "Drive Clean Initiative" as well as promoting efforts to reduce carbon emissions within the transportation sector.

“Reducing vehicle emissions is a critical part of this administration’s efforts to fight climate change and reduce New York’s carbon footprint,” Cuomo said in a statement. "These highly-anticipated rebates will make electric vehicles more affordable and accessible and support this state’s nation-leading efforts to build a cleaner, greener New York for generations to come."

The Drive Clean rebates Cuomo referred to will become available to New York residents who buy eligible cars through participating new car dealers and are valued up to $2,000. That's in addition to a federal tax credit of up to $7,500.

The initiative is a $55 million government investment that will provide rebates for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid electric car, all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell car.

The other $15 million will go towards improving consumer awareness of electric cars and their benefits, as well as installing more charging stations and improving electric car-enabling technologies.

The transportation sector is the largest contributor to the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to Cuomo’s office, Additionally, electric cars are not only more energy efficient than gasoline-powered cars, but they also cost 50 percent to 70 percent less to operate per mile.

Last fall, Cuomo’s also announced $3 million for rebates through the Environmental Protection Fund for municipalities to purchase or lease zero-emission vehicles, such as battery electric and hydrogen vehicles, for their fleets.

For more information about the rebates, visit https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/Drive-Clean-Rebate.

