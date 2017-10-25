Buy a cell phone or laptop in the 2000s? Here's how to file for a piece of $45M

Lithium ion battery, stock image. (Photo: Coprid, stock image)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If you purchased a cell phone, laptop, power tool or some other device that operates on lithium-ion batteries, there is about a month left to claim a portion of a class action settlement.

And who hasn't bought one of those products?

People are eligible for a piece of the $45 million settlement if they purchased any lithium-ion, battery-operated item during the 2000s through May 31, 2011.

The settlement is meant to end a lawsuit between major battery companies, alleging they conspired to fix battery prices for more than a decade.

Nov. 29 is the deadline to apply at reversethecharge.com.

According to the website, the final payment amount will be based on how many valid claims are received and how many products were purchased. A final receipt -- proof of purchase -- of those products is not required to file a claim.

