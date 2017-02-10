We'd like to alert you about a gift card scam that has targeted people across the United States.

Our sister station in Portland, Ore., as well as NBC News, have both shared stories of people who attempted to use brand-new gift cards only to find they did not have any money remaining on the card.

It's a practice commonly known as "card draining," according to experts interviewed by both KGW-TV in Portland and NBC News.

To protect yourself against the scam, take a look at some tips from the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York.

