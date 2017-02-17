Confused about NY's minimum wages? So are businesses

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ALBANY -- Efforts to improve New York’s standard of living for low-income workers has left many confused after various minimum-wage changes were implemented across the state Dec. 31.

And why not? New York now has 14 different minimum wages for various sectors and regions -- including a statewide wage and different ones for fast-food workers and tipped employees.

Beginning on the last day of 2016, the state's minimum wage increased from $9 per hour to rates ranging from $9.70 to $12 depending on the region, type of restaurant and the number of employees.

“The new law is so confusing,” Jay Holland, the director of government affairs for the state Restaurant Association, said.

“There is a lot of confusion in the industry and there is a little bit of a learning curve when it came to which rate applies where.”

Why the confusion? Minimum wages have been broken down regionally into New York City businesses with 10 or fewer employees; those with 11 or more employees; businesses in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; and then the rest of the state. The pay rate is further broken down by the type of employees: whether they are a non-tipped worker, service worker or food service worker. The patchwork of laws comes after years of wrangling between Democrats and Republicans over increasing wages for low-income workers. In September 2015, the Cuomo administration approved a series of minimum-wage hikes that only applies to the fast-food industry, using a provision in law that let the state do so unilaterally for the industry. So the fast-food wage will increase each year until it’s $15 an hour by 2018 in New York City and July 2021 in the rest of the state. Then last year, the state Legislature and Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed to new statewide scale for the minimum wage. The first hike started Dec. 31: It went to $11 an hour in New York City or $10.50 an hour for employers with less than 10 workers. It rose to $10 an hour in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties; for the rest of the state, it went to $9.70 an hour.

Concerns of business

To aid restaurant owners and employees in understanding the changes and to ensure that employees are being paid properly, the Restaurant Association has been hosting education events throughout the state.

The different wages for different industries has irked business groups, who have opposed the increases.

Some criticized the increase for fast-food workers, in particular, saying many are part-time workers.

“I know that the governor’s office was coming out with a different study saying that the majority of some fast-food workers were primary-wage earners of their family, however, I saw plenty of different surveys that stated quite the contrary,” Brendan O’Bryan, manager of government relations for the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

“They are not the primary-wage earners, and they are mostly entry-level positions.”

The state defended the increase. Cuomo has argued that the low wages for fast-food workers resulted in them receiving government subsidies to make ends meet -- a hit on taxpayers.

“Through the Wage Board, the Department of Labor went through an extensive process looking at increasing minimum wage for the fast food industry,” Josh Rosenfeld, spokesman for the state Department of Labor, said.

“It was a very elaborate, long-term process where testimony from people throughout the state was reviewed.”

Different wages, different regions

The process is certainly elaborate and complex.

The minimum cash wage is $7.50 an hour for food-service workers, such as waiters, but their tip credit varies by region.

The tip credit is the minimum amount service workers make in tips that technically counts toward them meeting the state's overall minimum wage.

So businesses have to pay the difference unless hourly tips add up to the total minimum wage.

Food-services workers employed by larger New York City businesses have a tip credit of $3.50, $3 at smaller businesses, $2.50 for businesses in Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester counties, and $2.20 for the rest of the state.

The statewide rates will keep going up.

In New York City, it will increase $2 each year: $13 on the last day of 2017 and $15 on the last day of 2018. For city employers with 10 or fewer workers, the rates will increase annually by $1.50, hitting $15 on Dec. 31, 2019.

In Westchester County and on Long Island, the rates will increase $1 a year before hitting $15 on the last day of 2021.

For the rest of the state, the wage will grow 70 cents a year, hitting $12.50 on the last day of 2020. After that, state officials would decide further increases.

Here's the different minimum wages

New York has a variety of minimum wages by industry. Here's what they are in 2017:

Fast food workers:

- New York City: $12.00

- Rest of New York: $10.75

Non-tipped employees

- NYC businesses with 11+ employees: $11.00

- NYC businesses with 10 or fewer employees: $10.50

- Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester County businesses: $10.00

- Rest of New York: $9.70

Service Workers

- NYC businesses with 11+ employees: $9.15, Tip Credit: $1.85

- NYC businesses with 10 or fewer employees: $8.75, Tip Credit: $1.75

- Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester County businesses: $8.35, Tip Credit: $1.65

- Rest of New York: $8.10, Tip Credit: $1.60

Food Service workers

- NYC businesses with 11+ employees: $7.50, Tip Credit: $3.50

- NYC businesses with 10 or fewer employees: $7.50, Tip Credit: $3.00

- Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester County businesses: $7.50, Tip Credit: $2.50

- Rest of New York: $7.50, Tip Credit: $2.20

