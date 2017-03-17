Citizens Bank customers missing direct deposits

Citizens Bank customers woke up this morning and discovered their direct deposits weren't deposited in their accounts.

Dozens of customers posted on the Citizens Bank Twitter and Facebook accounts wondering where their deposits were.

@CitizensBank when this will be rectified?I have not received my direct deposit from work. I will be taking my business elsewhere. — Samantha Bastoni (@SamanthaBas) March 17, 2017

@CitizensBank Knock Knock. who's there? Not your Pay check. You had one job.......... — Pascual Cora Jr. (@pcorajr) March 17, 2017

2 On Your Side reached out to Citizens Bank and received this statement:

“Due to a vendor processing issue affecting multiple financial institutions, customers are seeing a delay in transactions posting to their accounts. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work with our vendor to resolve this issue.”

There is no information as to what caused the problem or when customers will have access to their funds.

