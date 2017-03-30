Westin hotel introduces robotic butler

Robotic butler at the Westin Buffalo hotel (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A new, innovative piece of technology is being used at the Westin Hotel in downtown Buffalo.

The hotel started using a robot butler to serve guests in December. The Westin is the first hotel in the state to use this kind of technology, but the robot still needs a name!

Westin Buffalo launched a poll to allow people to vote on their favorite name. You can vote here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Q9L7KNN

© 2017 WGRZ-TV